March 30 (Reuters) - Constance Hotels Services Ltd :

* FY group profit before taxation of 69.5 million rupees versus 308.9 million rupees year ago

* FY group revenue of 3.63 billion rupees versus 3.75 billion rupees year ago

* Says operations in Mauritius and Seychelles saw a strong first quarter 2017 and should achieve satisfactory results for 2017 Source: bit.ly/2mRu2Kx