June 16 CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG:

* CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG: POSSIBLE SALE OF SPORT1 GMBH AND SPORT1 MEDIA GMBH; ONGOING STRUCTURED BIDDING PROCESS WITH SEVERAL POTENTIAL BUYERS

* CONSTANTIN MEDIA AG CONSIDERS TO SELL ALL SHARES IN SPORT1 GMBH AND SPORT1 MEDIA GMBH HELD BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY CONSTANTIN SPORT HOLDING GMBH

* CONDITIONS FOR POSSIBLE SALE OF SHAREHOLDING HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED AND WILL BE THOROUGHLY EXAMINED BY MANAGEMENT BOARD BEFORE ITS DECISION

* CONSTANTIN MEDIAN AG IS CONDUCTING A STRUCTURED AND COMPETITIVE BIDDING PROCESS WITH SEVERAL POTENTIAL BUYERS IN VIEW OF SUCH SALE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)