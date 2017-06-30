PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 30
June 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 30 CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG:
* FY GROUP SALES OF EUR 565.7 MILLION AFTER A STRONG Q4 SLIGHTLY ABOVE TARGET FORECAST AND 17.5 PERCENT ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR
* FY PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (EBIT) OF EUR 39.5 MILLION SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE EXPECTATIONS
* FY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF EUR 8.3 MILLION AT UPPER END OF TARGET RANGE DESPITE NON-RECURRING CHARGES
* FY GROUP NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO EUR 14.4 MILLION AFTER EUR 20.0 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR
* FOR 2017 MANAGEMENT BOARD IS ANTICIPATING SALES OF BETWEEN EUR 480 MILLION AND EUR 520 MILLION AND EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF BETWEEN EUR 0.5 MILLION AND EUR 3.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.