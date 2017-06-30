June 30 CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG:

* FY GROUP SALES OF EUR 565.7 MILLION AFTER A STRONG Q4 SLIGHTLY ABOVE TARGET FORECAST AND 17.5 PERCENT ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY ‍PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (EBIT) OF EUR 39.5 MILLION SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE EXPECTATIONS​

* FY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF EUR 8.3 MILLION AT UPPER END OF TARGET RANGE DESPITE NON-RECURRING CHARGES

* FY ‍GROUP NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO EUR 14.4 MILLION AFTER EUR 20.0 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍FOR 2017 MANAGEMENT BOARD IS ANTICIPATING SALES OF BETWEEN EUR 480 MILLION AND EUR 520 MILLION AND EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF BETWEEN EUR 0.5 MILLION AND EUR 3.5 MILLION​