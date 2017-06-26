June 26 Constantin Medien Ag
* For FY 2016 sales will presumably be at EUR 565.7 million,
ebit at EUR 39.5 million
* Annual financial statements with a net loss of presumably
EUR 2.1 million / group earnings attributable to shareholders
however in line with forecast
* At level of annual financial statements, Constantin Medien
AG will presumably close 2016 financial year with a net loss of
EUR 2.1 million
* All projections for consolidated financial statements of
2016 financial year will presumably be reached or exceeded
* For FY 2016 earnings attributable to shareholders will be
presumably at EUR 8.3 million (forecast: EUR 6 million to EUR 9
million)
