April 27 (Reuters) - Constellium Nv

* Constellium reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to EUR 1.3 billion

* Q1 earnings per share EUR 0.12

* Constellium NV - expect adjusted EBITDA growth in high single digits annually for next three years, leading to over EUR 500 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: