4 months ago
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services says co, units entered series of agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Consumer Portfolio Services Inc

* Says on april 20, co and its unit CPS Receivables Five entered into a series of agreements

* Consumer Portfolio Services - under the agreements, the unit purchased from CPS, and sold to CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2017-B about $145.7 million of subprime automotive receivables

* Consumer Portfolio Services - the unit also committed to purchase and to sell to trust, and CPS committed to sell to unit, an additional $84.3 million of similar automotive receivables Source text - bit.ly/2pjuEqt Further company coverage:

