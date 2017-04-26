BRIEF-Consumer Portfolio Services says co, units entered series of agreements

April 26 (Reuters) - Consumer Portfolio Services Inc

* Says on april 20, co and its unit CPS Receivables Five entered into a series of agreements

* Consumer Portfolio Services - under the agreements, the unit purchased from CPS, and sold to CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2017-B about $145.7 million of subprime automotive receivables

* Consumer Portfolio Services - the unit also committed to purchase and to sell to trust, and CPS committed to sell to unit, an additional $84.3 million of similar automotive receivables