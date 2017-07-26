FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Container Store Inc currently seeking opportunities to amend its credit agreement, dated april 6, 2012
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Booby-traps plague Mosul as Islamic State targets civilians
Iraq
Booby-traps plague Mosul as Islamic State targets civilians
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Container Store Inc currently seeking opportunities to amend its credit agreement, dated april 6, 2012

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Container Store Group Inc

* Container Store Group - Container Store Inc, unit of co, currently seeking opportunities to amend its credit agreement, dated april 6, 2012

* Container Store Group Inc says amend its credit agreement to extend current maturity date of april 6, 2019 - SEC filing

* Container Store Group Inc - expects interest rate on borrowings under senior secured term loan facility will increase in connection with any amendment Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eNBmUl] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.