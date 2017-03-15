BRIEF-Contango Oil & Gas Q4 revenue $21.7 mln vs est $19.9 mln

March 15 (Reuters) - Contango Oil & Gas Co

* Contango announces fourth quarter and year ended 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.69

* Q4 revenue $21.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Contango oil & gas co - sees q1 production 57,400 - 62,400 mcfe per day

* Contango oil & gas- increased hedge position to about 50% of forecasted pdp natural gas production for 2017,54% of forecasted 2017 pdp crude production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: