BRIEF-Contango Oil & Gas quarterly loss per share $0.24

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Contango Oil & Gas Co:

* Contango Oil & Gas Co - qtrly ‍revenues of $20.3 million for quarter, up from $19.4 million for prior year quarter - sec filing​

* Quarterly loss per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $20.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Contango Oil & Gas Co - qtrly ‍production of 5.3 bcfe for quarter, or 58.0 mmcfed, within guidance​

* Contango Oil & Gas Co - ‍revised 2017 budget to approximately $55 million​

* Contango Oil & Gas - ‍crude oil & natural gas liquids production during quarter was about 3,100 barrels/day compared to about 3,800 barrels/day in q2 2016​

* Contango Oil & Gas Co - ‍production guidance for q3 of 2017 is 56 mmcfed to 61 mmcfed​