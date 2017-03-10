March 10 Contango Oil & Gas Co:
* Contango announces year-end reserves, fourth quarter 2016
production and first quarter 2017 production guidance
* Production for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was
approximately 5.9 Bcfe, or 64.3 Mmcfed, within guidance for
quarter
* Currently estimate Q1 2017 production to be between 57.4
and 62.4 Mmcfed
* As of December 31, 2016, PV-10 value of proved reserves
was approximately $166 million, compared to PV-10 value of $249
million
* Natural gas production for quarter is preliminarily
estimated at about 45.8 Mmcfd compared to 59.3 Mmcfd for prior
year quarter
* As of Dec 31, 2016, had about $54.4 million of debt
outstanding under credit facility, 13% decrease from Q3
outstanding balance
* Estimated Q1 production "negatively" impacted by estimated
1.5 Mmcfed because of loss of compression at Eugene Island 11
for 24 days
