March 24 Continental Building Products Inc :

* Continental building products-entered into letter agreement with James Bachmann, co's president, CEO, terminating his employment agreement dated march 24,2015

* Continental building products inc - James Bachmann remains as company's president and CEO as an at-will employee- sec filing

* Continental Building Products - in connection with termination of employment, Bachmann, co entered into customary confidentiality, non-compete agreement Source text (bit.ly/2oesWom) Further company coverage: