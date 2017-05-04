FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Continental Building Products Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
May 4, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Continental Building Products Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Continental Building Products Inc :

* Continental Building products reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 sales $120.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continental Building Products Inc - for full year 2017 sg&a is expected to be in range of $38 - $40 million

* Continental Building Products Inc - for full year 2017 cost of goods sold inflation is expected to be at 6% to 7%

* Continental Building Products Inc - for full year 2017 total capital expenditures is expected to be in range of $24 - $31 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

