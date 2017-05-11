FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Continental Gold announces agreement with Newmont Mining Corp to purchase 37.38 million common shares of co
May 11, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Continental Gold announces agreement with Newmont Mining Corp to purchase 37.38 million common shares of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Continental Gold Inc

* Announce that Newmont Mining Corp has agreed to purchase 37.38 million common shares of company at a price of c$4.00 per share

* Deal for a total investment of US$109 million in a non-brokered private placement

* RK Mine finance master fund I limited also agreed to purchase 8.59 million common shares of co at c$4.00/share

* After private equity placements, Newmont & Red Kite will own about 19.9 pct and 4.6 pct, respectively of Co

* Private placements will not close before May 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

