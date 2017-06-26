BRIEF-CSRA SAYS DOD AWARDS CO $498 MLN CEILING CONTRACT TO SUPPORT MILCLOUD 2.0 PHASE 1
* CSRA INC - UNDER CONTRACT, CSRA WILL PROVIDE DOD WITH A PRIVATE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Continental Precious Minerals Inc
* Application to voluntarily delist shares from trading on TSX and transition to NEX, has been approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 26 EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine on Alphabet unit Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three cases against the company.