March 14 (Reuters) - Continental Reinsurance Plc :

* FY ended Dec 2016 group profit before income tax of 4.65 billion naira versus 2.92 billion naira year ago

* FY group net insurance premium revenue 21.84 billion naira versus 18.20 billion naira year ago

* Recommends dividend of 14 kobo on each ordinary share of 50 kobo each