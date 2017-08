March 13 (Reuters) - ContraFect Corp-

* ContraFect chairman and CEO Steven C. Gilman takes temporary medical leave

* Gilman will continue to serve as chairman during his temporary leave of absence, he is expected to return to CEO role in Q3 of 2017

* Established an interim office of chief executive officer for duration of Dr. Gilman's absence as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: