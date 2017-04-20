BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals announced new data demonstrating clinical antiviral activity and safety, pharmacokinetic data of tenofovir exalidex

April 20 (Reuters) - Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Contravir Pharmaceuticals - Announced new data demonstrating clinical antiviral activity and safety, pharmacokinetic data of tenofovir exalidex

* Contravir Pharma - Data demonstrated TXL, at all doses tested, resulted in lower systemic circulating levels of tenofovir in blood compared to viread

* Contravir Pharma - There were no serious adverse events (AES) or discontinuations; other safety parameters showed no patterns or relationship to TXL dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: