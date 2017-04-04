BRIEF-Contravir’S Cyclophilin inhibitor CRV431 targets hepatitis B surface antigen (HBSAG)

April 4 (Reuters) - Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Contravir’S Cyclophilin inhibitor CRV431 targets hepatitis B surface antigen (HBSAG)

* New studies show that CRV431 potently blocks interaction between hepatitis B surface antigen and Cyclophilin A

* New information could explain previous findings that CRV431 reduces HBSAG in many experimental systems

* Findings further elucidate MOA of CRV431, and support contravir's strategy of providing a "functional cure" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: