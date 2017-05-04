FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Control4 Corp reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
May 4, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Control4 Corp reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Control4 Corp

* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $59.5 million to $61.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $239.5 million to $243.5 million

* Q1 revenue rose 16.7 percent to $50.2 million

* Control4 Corp - expects non-gaap net income for q2 of 2017 to be between $5.6 and $6.7 million

* Control4 Corp - expects non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.92 and $0.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

