3 months ago
BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Control4 reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Control4 Corp:

* Control4 reports continued, strong financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $239.5 million to $243.5 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $59.5 million to $61.5 million

* Q1 revenue rose 16.7 percent to $50.2 million

* Expects Non-GAAP net income for Q2 of 2017 to be between $5.6 and $6.7 million

* Says expects 2017 Non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.92 and $0.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

