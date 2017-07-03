UPDATE 2-Australia's Fairfax ends talks with PE suitors without formal bid
* Fairfax says received no bids from TPG or Hellman & Friedman
July 3 Wonders Information Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has used a total of 235.0 million shares in the company, representing 22.8 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tGYGJF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fairfax says received no bids from TPG or Hellman & Friedman
* Says its unit Shenzhen Leynew Technology Co Ltd to bring in Tencent's unit Tencent Cyber (Shenzhen) Company Limited as strategic investor