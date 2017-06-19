June 19 Contura Energy Inc
* Contura announces special cash dividend
* Board of directors has authorized and declared a special
cash dividend of approximately $92.8 million in aggregate
* In addition, dividend equivalent in amount of
approximately $8.0 million in aggregate will be awarded to plan
participants
* Contura Energy says estimates that special cash dividend
payable to eligible stockholders will be approximately $9.00 per
share of common stock
* Entered into amendments to debt agreements governing its
term loan credit facility and asset-based revolving credit
facility
* Entered amendments to permit amount of $150.0 million of
cash to be used for payment of a one-time cash dividend on its
common stock
* Contura Energy says amendment also permit to repurchase of
its common stock at any time no later than December 31, 2017
