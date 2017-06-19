June 19 Contura Energy Inc

* Contura announces special cash dividend

* Board of directors has authorized and declared a special cash dividend of approximately $92.8 million in aggregate

* In addition, dividend equivalent in amount of approximately $8.0 million in aggregate will be awarded to plan participants

* Contura Energy says estimates that special cash dividend payable to eligible stockholders will be approximately $9.00 per share of common stock

* Entered into amendments to debt agreements governing its term loan credit facility and asset-based revolving credit facility

* Entered amendments to permit amount of $150.0 million of cash to be used for payment of a one-time cash dividend on its common stock

* Contura Energy says amendment also permit to repurchase of its common stock at any time no later than December 31, 2017