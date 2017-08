BRIEF-CONVATEC confirms guidance for the full year

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CONVATEC GROUP PLC:

* Hy Group Reported Revenue of $831.3 Million Grew 0.3%

* MARGIN IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMME ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR GUIDANCE - 40 BASIS POINTS (BPS) PERFORMANCE BENEFIT IN H1

* Inaugural Interim Dividend of 1.4 Cents Per Share

* GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS CONFIRMED, REVENUE GROWTH WEIGHTED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO DELIVER AROUND HALF OF TARGETED C. 300 BPS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN IMPROVEMENT DURING 2017

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH IN SECOND HALF DRIVEN BY FOAM, SILVER, SURGICAL COVER DRESSINGS