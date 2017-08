April 3 (Reuters) - ConvaTec Group Plc:

* Announces death of Mike Sgrignari, executive vice president, operations and member of executive committee of Convatec Group Plc

* Robert Steele, executive vice president, quality, regulatory & clinical affairs will assume interim responsibility for operations function Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)