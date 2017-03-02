FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Convatec posts 2016 reported net loss after tax of $203 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Convatec Group PLC

* FY reported net loss after tax $203 million compared to $93 million in 2015

* FY adjusted revenue $1.69 billion versus $1.65 billion year ago

* FY adjusted EPS $0.13 versus $0.10 year ago

* FY pro-forma EPS $0.18 versus $0.17 year ago

* FY adjusted EBITDA $508 million versus $474 million year ago

* FY adjusted operating profit $472 million versus $437 million year ago

* Now expect to achieve around half of targeted 300BPS improvement during 2017

* Ahead of schedule on margin improvement plan

* Reported net loss after tax reflects costs related to reorganisation and initial public offering - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

