March 21 (Reuters) - Convenience Retail Asia Ltd :

* Fy revenue up 3.0% to HK$4.87 billion

* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company from continuing operations up 4.1pct to HK$139.6 million

* Declared a final dividend of 13 HK cents per share and a special dividend of 27 HK cents per share