BRIEF-Convergys Q4 adjusted EPS $0.47 from cont ops excluding items

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Convergys Corp:

* Convergys reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $758 million versus I/B/E/S view $766.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Convergys Corp - sees 2017 constant currency revenue growth of negative 3 percent to positive 1 percent, adjusted EPS growth of negative 3 percent to positive 3 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $3.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in 2017, expects seasonal sequential decreases in revenue beginning in Q1, sequential decreases in EBITDA and EPS in Q2

* In 2017, sees sequential improvement in quarterly results beginning in Q3 of 2017

* Says future actions to streamline business, align costs to match anticipated revenue to likely require discrete actions in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: