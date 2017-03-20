FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 20, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest SE:

* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)

* Lower FFO I expected for 2017 due to sales

* FY sales of 286.7 million euros concluded - 617.6 million euros including Hansemerkur Commercial Package, which closed in early 2017

* FY EBIT grew by 64.2 pct to 297.8 million euros (2015: 181.3 million euros)

* FY FFO I up by 49.7 pct to a record value of 80.0 million euros

* Expects an FFO I between 64 million euros and 74 million euros in 2017

* Decline is primarily due to decrease in usable space resulting from sale of large parts of portfolio on non-core markets in 2016 and early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

