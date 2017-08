May 31 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest:

* Says Q1 FFO I 18.053 million eur, down 0.6 pct y/y

* Says Q1 FFO II 21.664 mln eur

* Says Q1 rental income 49.274 million eur

* Says Q1 cash profit 18.451 million eur, down 3.9 pct y/y