FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Conyers Park Acquisition Corp to combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form The Simply Good Foods Company
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Conyers Park Acquisition Corp to combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form The Simply Good Foods Company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Conyers Park Acquisition Corp :

* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company

* New company will have an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $856 million

* Transaction will be funded through a combination of cash, stock, and debt financing

* Conyers park acquisition - selling equity owners of atkins will receive $730.13 million in total consideration

* Conyers park acquisition corp - board of directors of conyers park has unanimously approved proposed transaction

* Jim kilts and Dave West will serve as chairman and executive vice chairman of simply good foods

* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp - Conyers Park and Atkins will combine under a new holding company, simply good foods company

* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp - new holding company will list on NASDAQ stock exchange under symbol SMPL upon closing of proposed transaction

* Joseph scalzo, current chief executive officer of Atkins, will continue in that role and lead new company

* Conyers park acquisition - Jim Kilts and Dave West, executive founders of Conyers Park, will serve as chairman and executive vice chairman of simply good foods

* Brian Ratzan, executive founder of conyers park, will become a director of simply good foods

* Joseph Scalzo, current chief executive officer of atkins, will continue in that role and lead new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.