FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Conzzeta FY group result up by 7.7 pct to CHF 63.9 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 21, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Conzzeta FY group result up by 7.7 pct to CHF 63.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG

* FY EBIT was 84.4 million Swiss Franc ($84.58 million) with an EBIT margin of 6.9%, after 75.9 million Francs and 6.7% respectively on continued business in 2015

* FY revenue growth of 6.4%

* FY group result increased by 7.7% to 63.9 million Francs

* Board of directors is proposing to annual general meeting on April 25, 2017 a 10% higher dividend of 11 Francs per registered share A and 2.20 Francs per registered share B

* Expects to achieve organic revenue growth in 2017 and a higher operating result with a slightly improved EBIT margin

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9979 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.