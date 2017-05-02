Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
* Cooper-Standard reports record first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.95
* Q1 sales $902.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $870 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $2.20
* Cooper-Standard holdings inc says company is on track to meet previously issued full year guidance ranges
* Cooper-Standard holdings inc says reiterates its full year 2017 guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $10.78, revenue view $3.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.