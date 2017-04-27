FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Q1 earnings per share $0.57
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Q1 earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

* Cooper tire & rubber company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 sales fell 1 percent to $643 million

* Says reaffirms full year 2017 guidance at high end of 8 to 10 percent consolidated operating profit margin range

* Qtrly consolidated unit volume up 2.9 percent

* Cooper tire & rubber co - latest forecast anticipates raw material costs to be up modestly in q2 2017, and then will stabilize throughout balance of year

* Cooper tire & rubber co - for full year 2017 capital expenditures are expected to range from $220 million to $250 million

* Cooper tire & rubber co - effective tax rate for full year 2017 is expected to be in a range of 30 percent to 33 percent

* Says fy 2017 unit volume in u.s. Is expected to improve relative to industry for q2 and be in line

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $687.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.