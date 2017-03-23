BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
March 23 Coor Service Management Holding AB :
* Signs agreement with Novozymes in Denmark
* Coor has won five-year agreement with Novozymes
* Delivery to Novozymes starts May 1 Source text: bit.ly/2mviZql
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.