BRIEF-Copa Holdings Q1 earnings per share $2.41

May 10 (Reuters) - Copa Holdings Sa:

* Copa Holdings reports net income of $102.3 million and eps of $2.41 for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $2.41

* Q1 revenue $616.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $621 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 excluding items

* Copa Holdings Sa - consolidated load factor for quarter increased 4.1 percentage points to 81.5%

* Copa Holdings Sa qtrly PRASM 10.4 cents versus 9.7 cents

* Copa Holdings Sa qtrly RASM 10.6 cents versus 10.0 cents

* Copa Holdings Sa qtrly CASM 8.6 cents versus 8.3 cents