FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Copa Holdings Q1 earnings per share $2.41
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Copa Holdings Q1 earnings per share $2.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Copa Holdings Sa:

* Copa Holdings reports net income of $102.3 million and eps of $2.41 for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $2.41

* Q1 revenue $616.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $621 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 excluding items

* Copa Holdings Sa - consolidated load factor for quarter increased 4.1 percentage points to 81.5%

* Copa Holdings Sa qtrly PRASM 10.4 cents versus 9.7 cents

* Copa Holdings Sa qtrly RASM 10.6 cents versus 10.0 cents

* Copa Holdings Sa qtrly CASM 8.6 cents versus 8.3 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.