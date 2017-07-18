FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 minutes ago
BRIEF-Copper Fox announces court decision on judicial review of Eaglehead Project
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Republicans divided after second healthcare bill collapses
Politics
Republicans divided after second healthcare bill collapses
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
Rural U.S. communities at risk as hospitals close down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 9 minutes ago

BRIEF-Copper Fox announces court decision on judicial review of Eaglehead Project

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Copper Fox Metals Inc

* Copper fox announces court decision on judicial review of eaglehead project

* Copper fox metals inc - supreme court dismissed petition, including petitioners' request for an order setting aside cgc's decision

* Copper fox metals inc - petitioners have 30 days to file an appeal from court's decision to british columbia court of appeal

* Copper fox metals inc - copper fox, through its wholly owned subsidiary northern fox copper inc., owns 65.4 percent of issued shares of carmax mining corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.