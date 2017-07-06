BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corporation reports June sales results
* For forty-four weeks ended July 2, 2017, company reported net sales of $104.28 billion
July 5 Copper Lake Resources Ltd
* Copper Lake announces settlement of interest debt
* Has issued an aggregate total of 1.01 million common shares & 490,800 warrants to settle interest debt of $50,400 owing as at April 28, 2021
* Shares issued and any shares issued upon exercise of warrants are subject to a hold period expiring on October 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
