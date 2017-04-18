BRIEF-Copper Mountain announces Q1 production of 21.2 mln pounds of copper equivalent

April 18 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp

* Copper Mountain announces Q1 2017 production results

* Copper Mountain Mining - Copper Mountain's guidance for 2017 of 75 to 85 million pounds of copper, based on a mill throughput rate of 38,000 TPD unchaged

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp - Production for Q1 from Copper Mountain Mine totaled 21.2 million pounds of copper equivalent

* Copper Mountain Mining - Throughput for H1 of year expected to be lower than H2 of year due to planned maintenance down time at Copper Mountain Mine