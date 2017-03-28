BRIEF-COPsync reports CEO departure

March 28 (Reuters) - COPsync Inc:
* COPsync announces CEO departure
* Says Philip J. Anderson appointed interim CEO
* COPsync Inc - dismissed Ronald A. Woessner as chief executive officer and terminated his employment
* COPsync Inc - Woessner did not have an employment agreement and remains a director of board