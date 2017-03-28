FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-COPsync reports CEO departure
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-COPsync reports CEO departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - COPsync Inc:

* COPsync announces CEO departure

* Says Philip J. Anderson appointed interim CEO

* COPsync Inc - board appointed Mr. Philip J. Anderson as interim chief executive officer. Mr. Anderson remains as chief financial officer

* COPsync Inc - dismissed Ronald A. Woessner as chief executive officer and terminated his employment

* Anderson remains as chief financial officer

* COPsync Inc - Woessner did not have an employment agreement and remains a director of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

