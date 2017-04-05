FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Corbus Pharma outlines U.S. approval path for anabasum
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma outlines U.S. approval path for anabasum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals to commence single Phase 3 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis after guidance from end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA

* Expects to enroll its first patient in single phase 3 study in fourth quarter of 2017

* Engaging EMA for discussing clinical development of anabasum to support application for marketing approval to treat systemic sclerosis

* Plans to complete enrollment of 52-week Phase 3 international study in 2018 with results expected in 2019, NDA application thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.