BRIEF-Corbus Pharma outlines U.S. approval path for anabasum

April 5 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals to commence single Phase 3 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis after guidance from end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA

* Expects to enroll its first patient in single phase 3 study in fourth quarter of 2017

* Engaging EMA for discussing clinical development of anabasum to support application for marketing approval to treat systemic sclerosis

* Plans to complete enrollment of 52-week Phase 3 international study in 2018 with results expected in 2019, NDA application thereafter