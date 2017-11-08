BRIEF-Corbus Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.14

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals reports 2017 third quarter financial results and highlights recent corporate and clinical advancements

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc - ‍company expects current cash on hand to fund operations into Q4 of 2019,based on current planned expenditures​

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc - qtrly revenue $796,312 versus $742,558 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: