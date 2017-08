March 29 (Reuters) - Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd :

* Corby Spirit and Wine Limited and Pernod Ricard USA, LLC announce extension of distribution agreement

* Co entered into amending deal with Pernod Ricard USA to extend term of existing distribution agreement to June 30, 2018

* Amended agreement will be effective as of July 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: