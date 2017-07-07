UPDATE 1-Austria plans to end Eurofighter programme early amid row with Airbus
* Austria wants to phase in replacement of fleet in 2020 (Adds source, Airbus comments, details, background)
July 7 Cordoba Minerals Corp:
* Cordoba announces mailing of management information circular with respect to acquisition of HPX Colombia Ventures Ltd. And annual and special meeting
* Cordoba Minerals - mailed management information circular, related voting materials to Cordoba shareholders in connection with annual, special meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Austria wants to phase in replacement of fleet in 2020 (Adds source, Airbus comments, details, background)
* Agilent Technologies acquires Raman Spectroscopy innovator, Cobalt Light Systems