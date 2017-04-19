BRIEF-Core Lab says Q1 EPS of $0.40

April 19 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories NV:

* Core Lab reports first quarter 2017 results:

* Core Laboratories nv says q1 gaap eps of $0.40, q1 ex-items eps of $0.42

* Qtrly revenue of $158 million, up more than 5 pct sequentially from 4q 2016

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.48 to $0.52

* Sees q2 2017 revenue about $165 million to $170 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $150.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $160.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Core anticipates reactivating its share repurchase program during q2