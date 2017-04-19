FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Core Lab says Q1 EPS of $0.40
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Core Lab says Q1 EPS of $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories NV:

* Core Lab reports first quarter 2017 results:

* Core Laboratories nv says q1 gaap eps of $0.40, q1 ex-items eps of $0.42

* Qtrly revenue of $158 million, up more than 5 pct sequentially from 4q 2016

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.48 to $0.52

* Sees q2 2017 revenue about $165 million to $170 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $150.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $160.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Core anticipates reactivating its share repurchase program during q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

