BRIEF-Core-Mark announces amendment of its credit facility

March 29 (Reuters) - Core-mark Holding Company Inc

* Core-Mark announces amendment of its credit facility

* Completed tenth amendment of its credit facility to increase size from $600 million to $750 million

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - maturity of credit facility has been extended to march 2022

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - amendment also includes an expansion feature to increase facility an additional $200 million to a total of $950 million