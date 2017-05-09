BRIEF-Core-Mark Holding Co reports qtrly earnings per share $0.05

May 9 (Reuters) - Core-mark Holding Company Inc:

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11 excluding items

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - Q1 sales of $3.5 billion, a 16.4pct increase

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - guidance for 2017 reaffirmed

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - reiterates net sales, diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year of 2017

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - capital expenditure estimates for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $3.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $15.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2pqztNa) Further company coverage: