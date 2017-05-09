BRIEF-Core-Mark Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

May 9 (Reuters) - Core-mark Holding Company Inc:

* Core-Mark announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11 excluding items

* Q1 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.39 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.18 to $1.25

* Sees fy 2017 sales $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $15.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - capital expenditure estimates for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - capital expenditure estimates for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - company reiterated its net sales, diluted eps and adjusted ebitda guidance for full year of 2017