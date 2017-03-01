FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Core-Mark Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.45 excluding items
March 1, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Core-Mark Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.45 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Core-mark Holding Company Inc:

* Core-Mark announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.41

* Sees fy 2017 sales $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.76 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.18 to $1.25 excluding items

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - expect 2017 diluted eps of $1.18 to $1.25

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - expect 2017 eps excluding lifo expense of $1.42 to $1.49

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

