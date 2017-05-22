May 22 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc:
* Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase
farner-bocken company
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - purchase price is
estimated to be approximately $190 million
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - entered into definitive
asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of assets
of Farner-Bocken company
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - no debt or significant
liabilities are being assumed by core-mark in transaction
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - Core-Mark will fund
purchase with borrowings under its credit facility
* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc says acquisition is expected
to be accretive within first year following closing
