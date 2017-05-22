May 22 Core-Mark Holding Company Inc:

* Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase farner-bocken company

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - purchase price is estimated to be approximately $190 million

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - entered into definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Farner-Bocken company

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - no debt or significant liabilities are being assumed by core-mark in transaction

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - Core-Mark will fund purchase with borrowings under its credit facility

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc says acquisition is expected to be accretive within first year following closing