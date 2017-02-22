FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-CoreLogic reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - CoreLogic Inc

* CoreLogic reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue rose 21 percent to $475 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corelogic inc - sees FY revenue $1,825 - $1,875 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.15 - $2.40

* 2017 mortgage loan origination unit volumes expected to decline approximately 20% to 25% from 2016 levels

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 guidance assumes repurchase of 3 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

